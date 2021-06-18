Analyzing Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Tucows alerts:

58.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tucows and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 1.71% 7.90% 1.80% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tucows currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.52%. Given Tucows’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tucows is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Risk & Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.61 $5.78 million N/A N/A Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Summary

Tucows beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.