Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.85 ($77.47).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.