Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Argus

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price raised by Argus from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

