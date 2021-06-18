ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,633 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.16% of ANSYS worth $47,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.36. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.13 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

