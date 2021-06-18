Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Antares Pharma worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

