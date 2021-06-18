Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.96. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $645,051,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,206,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,139,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

