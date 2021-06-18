Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Sells $61,550.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $359,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

APLS stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

