Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

APEMY remained flat at $$57.00 on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 94.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

