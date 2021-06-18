API3 Market Capitalization Achieves $40.19 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00007646 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00755841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042913 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

