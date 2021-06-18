Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,829. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

