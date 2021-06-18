Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Albert Waichow Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
