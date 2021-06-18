Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Albert Waichow Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.