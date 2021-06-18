Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

