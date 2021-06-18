Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 72.7% over the last three years.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59.
In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
