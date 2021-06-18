Apriem Advisors Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $33,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 158,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,623,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $198,264,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 166,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Apple by 8.5% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 101,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

