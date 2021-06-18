ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ARBFF opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. ARB has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Get ARB alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ARB in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.