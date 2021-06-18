Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

