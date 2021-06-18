Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Arch Resources worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Arch Resources stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $826.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

