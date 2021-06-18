Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.84.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,133,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,387,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 589,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

