Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Head-To-Head Survey

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arko and Dairy Farm International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 70.00 Dairy Farm International $10.27 billion 0.56 $271.00 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arko and Dairy Farm International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25 Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dairy Farm International beats Arko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,997 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

