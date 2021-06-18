Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $7,312,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $82,603,161.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASAN opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

