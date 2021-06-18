Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ASAN stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $73,973,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth about $46,274,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

