Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.23. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.