Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. 387,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 327,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AOTVF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

