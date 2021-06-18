ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $613.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $27.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $671.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $657.87. The firm has a market cap of $281.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ASML by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

