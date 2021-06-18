Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACIC opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Atlas Crest Investment has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

