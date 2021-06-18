Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ATCX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 328,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $349.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.51.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.04. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

