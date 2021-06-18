Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 10,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

