Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 296655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ATDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.

About Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.