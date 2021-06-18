Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

