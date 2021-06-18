Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of AUTL opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $537.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

