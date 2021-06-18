Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 175,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 750,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 60,621.43%.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

