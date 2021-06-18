AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

Shares of AVB opened at $210.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

