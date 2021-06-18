AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.41.

AVB opened at $210.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $216.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

