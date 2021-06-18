Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 973,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AVNS traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 441,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,527. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

