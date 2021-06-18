Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,265 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.96% of Avery Dennison worth $146,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

