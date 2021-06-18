Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after acquiring an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 812,897 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,096,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

