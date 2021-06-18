Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 670,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,427,000 after purchasing an additional 110,990 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 230,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

NYSE CCI opened at $196.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.