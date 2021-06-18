Aviva PLC Buys 17,466 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $54,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $253.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.