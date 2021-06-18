Aviva PLC Buys 60,668 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $37,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.22.

RE stock opened at $245.53 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.12.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

