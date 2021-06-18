Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,713,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.29% of Avantor worth $49,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.