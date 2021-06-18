Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.