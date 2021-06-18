Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.7315 per share. This represents a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVVIY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec raised Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

