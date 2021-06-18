Aviva PLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Realty Income worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $56.33 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

