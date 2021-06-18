Aviva PLC Sells 145,323 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,323 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $45,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

AJG stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

