Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,125.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $447,417.54 and approximately $79,125.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

