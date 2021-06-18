AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 804,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

