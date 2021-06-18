Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

AYA opened at C$7.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$753.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.35. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$9.05.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

