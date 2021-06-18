B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

BWMN opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

