B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

CLDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

CLDT stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 590,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

