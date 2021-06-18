B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,526,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,835,009 shares during the period. B2Gold accounts for about 1.4% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.27% of B2Gold worth $510,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in B2Gold by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

BTG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 187,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,964. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.