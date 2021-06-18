Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.47.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,174,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,562,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52-week low of $114.75 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.